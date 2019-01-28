West Seattle, Washington

28 Monday

38℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: 3rd Monday AM watch, post-Viaduct

January 28, 2019 5:30 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times / WS-relevant traffic cams / Water Taxi schedule, other helpful info HERE)

5:30 AM: Good morning! No incidents or alerts so far this last Monday of January.

5:35 AM: If you’re waiting for the C Line, you might have a bit of a delay. Per radio communication, a bus is stopped at California/Fauntleroy awaiting police to assist with an “intoxicated male” who is refusing to disembark.

5:41 AM: Situation resolved before police arrived.

6 AM: Bridge getting busy but flowing relatively well.

6:13 AM: Still incident-free. Even regionally, fairly quiet. Check these three West Seattle road-work notes if you haven’t already.

6:20 AM: East Marginal Way and Alaska (map), 2-car crash, with SFD medics en route.

6:30 AM: That’s cleared. Meantime, it’s bridge-slowdown time.

6:55 AM: Still nothing unusual; the high bridge is the only West Seattle arterial mapping in yellow or red right now.

7:10 AM: If you’re heading for I-5 NB into downtown, note there’s a lane blocked by a stalled van in the Seneca/Yesler vicinity.

7:15 AM: That’s cleared. New problem – south of the bridge, crash reported at 4th Ave. S./Dawson (map).

7:28 AM: For those reporting trouble with Ride2, Metro just tweeted this:

7:51 AM: Bridge full. Sun’s out.

8:10 AM: Low bridge might not be the best way to go right now – SDOT has turned the camera eastward from the east end of the bridge and it’s looking sluggish.

Share This

1 Reply to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: 3rd Monday AM watch, post-Viaduct"

  • Lisa January 28, 2019 (6:37 am)
    Reply

    Your 6:30 am screengrab captured a car in the bus only lane. Too bad we can’t read the plate…

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.