TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: West Seattle low bridge reopens after getting ‘stuck’

(Added: 5:47 pm framegrab from SDOT low-bridge cam)

5:42 PM: Thanks for all the tips. The low bridge is reported to be stuck in open mode. Avoid it TFN. Buses are “backing up,” as one reader puts it; Metro says “Your operator will work with the operations center on the best way to get you and fellow riders moving again safely.”

5:52 PM: The photo is from David Christensen, who says pedestrians are crossing, but not vehicles. He says an electrician is reported to be on the way.

6:08 PM: SDOT’s live camera now shows police blocking the entrance to the low bridge.

6:12 PM: SDOT describes the problem as “a technical issue with the bridge’s arms” and says that, “By 7 pm, we’ll have a better idea of when the bridge is expecting to re-open.”

6:19 PM: SDOT reports the gates are up and the low bridge has reopened.