West Seattle, Washington

31 Thursday

44℉

TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: West Seattle low bridge reopens after getting ‘stuck’

January 30, 2019 5:42 pm
|      16 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(Added: 5:47 pm framegrab from SDOT low-bridge cam)

5:42 PM: Thanks for all the tips. The low bridge is reported to be stuck in open mode. Avoid it TFN. Buses are “backing up,” as one reader puts it; Metro says “Your operator will work with the operations center on the best way to get you and fellow riders moving again safely.”

5:52 PM: The photo is from David Christensen, who says pedestrians are crossing, but not vehicles. He says an electrician is reported to be on the way.

6:08 PM: SDOT’s live camera now shows police blocking the entrance to the low bridge.

6:12 PM: SDOT describes the problem as “a technical issue with the bridge’s arms” and says that, “By 7 pm, we’ll have a better idea of when the bridge is expecting to re-open.”

6:19 PM: SDOT reports the gates are up and the low bridge has reopened.

Share This

16 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: West Seattle low bridge reopens after getting 'stuck'"

  • Ktrapp January 30, 2019 (5:48 pm)
    Reply

    I’ve been on a 21x stopped for about 30 minutes.  Driver reports that he was told to stay put, but other vehicles are turning around and heading to the upper bridge.  No clue why we’re just hanging out.

  • NW January 30, 2019 (5:49 pm)
    Reply

    Waited behind dozens of cars for ten minutes bridge was closed with a red light then knew something wasn’t right and made for an alternate route home once on the high bridge confirmed it in the right lane just as the West Seattle Bridge rises. 

  • NW January 30, 2019 (5:50 pm)
    Reply

  • Jay January 30, 2019 (5:51 pm)
    Reply

    The bus drivers opened the doors by the fishing bridge and 100+ people formed a caravan as we all walked to Delridge. The bridge alarm started to sound as we were walking past. Crazy!

  • Ktrapp January 30, 2019 (6:06 pm)
    Reply

    Something to possibly check on, our driver was told to sit tight by Metro for over 30 minutes.  He finally turned us around and I think worked with another driver to do a detour, with the assistance of some riders.  I don’t think Metro has provided any assistance in getting the buses detoured.  If it was up to them, we’d still be camped at the bridge.

  • LiouxLioux January 30, 2019 (6:12 pm)
    Reply

    Kinda reminded me of the 2012? afternoon ice storm that strangled the commute home and half of West Seattle had to walk home

    • WSB January 30, 2019 (6:16 pm)
      Reply

      That is EXACTLY what I was reminded of too and I’m trying to find that in our archives. Thanksgiving 2011, I think.

      (added) I was a year off. November 2010:
      https://westseattleblog.com/2010/11/west-seattle-snow-scenes-from-the-monday-night-walk-home/

      • Sarah January 30, 2019 (6:19 pm)
        Reply

        It was 2010. I know because of where I was living; my husband and I bought a house summer 2011, but from January 2010-July 2011 we were in a condo on Avalon. And yes, I walked home from SoDo to that condo. Brrrrrr!

        • WSB January 30, 2019 (6:23 pm)
          Reply

          … And as we just added in an update above, the bridge has just reopened.

  • Ward January 30, 2019 (6:34 pm)
    Reply

    If the bridge is reopened, why has the bus I’m on been parked at the end for almost 10 minutes? I see cars heading eastbound across the bridge.

  • Amanda January 30, 2019 (6:35 pm)
    Reply

    I’m on the 21x and we are stills just sitting here. 

  • JRR January 30, 2019 (6:36 pm)
    Reply

    It seems to still be stuck. On a 120 that’s been sitting here for twenty minutes.

  • Frustrated January 30, 2019 (6:37 pm)
    Reply

    Why are we still sitting in a line of traffic not moving if the bridge is open?

  • Alki Mom January 30, 2019 (6:38 pm)
    Reply

    And it’s got the arms with blinking red lights down again….

  • Stuckonthe120 January 30, 2019 (6:44 pm)
    Reply

    Bus driver just announced the bridge is stuck again.

  • JasonG January 30, 2019 (6:47 pm)
    Reply

    I’m on the C line headed to WS and our driver just got on the speaker at 6:40pm and said “the bridge is broken again so I’m doing a u-turn and going above” then a few minutes later said “actually they just told me that they fixed it again.”  

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.