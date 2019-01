11:59 AM: Thanks to Phil for the tip/photo. That crash on southbouhd 35th SW at SW Alaska might back things up for a bit. No SFD callout so far, so apparently no serious injuries.

12:26 PM: Now another crash of note – westbound West Seattle Bridge at the Delridge exit. This one DOES have an SFD dispatch.

It’s on the offramp itself, according to SDOT (traffic-cam framegrab added).

1 PM: SDOT says 35th/Alaska is clear.

1:07 PM: And now the Delridge offramp is, too.