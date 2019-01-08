SALMON IN THE SCHOOLS: Delivery day around West Seattle for this year’s eggs

The crowd in our photo was at Our Lady of Guadalupe, one of 10 local schools that received special deliveries today of hatchery-harvested salmon eggs:

The eggs will be reared in tanks at the schools until spring, when the fry are released into Fauntleroy Creek. Making the rounds again this year on behalf of Salmon in the Schools are Judy Pickens (photo below) and Phil Sweetland (second photo below, with OLG teacher Sarah Nadalin):

At OLG, first- and sixth-graders are involved; the other schools scheduled to receive eggs today in Phil and Judy’s five-plus-hour delivery marathon were Pathfinder K-8, Louisa Boren STEM K-8, Westside School (WSB sponsor), and six elementaries: Alki, Sanislo, Highland Park, West Seattle, Gatewood, and Arbor Heights.