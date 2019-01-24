From hamburgers to history, 7 for your West Seattle Thursday

(River otter with lunch, photographed by Mark Wangerin. Yes, these are the otters you see in/near Puget Sound)

Lucky you – you don’t have to plunge into Puget Sound to get your next meal. You have options. Like the event starting today’s highlights list:

DINE OUT FOR ROXHILL: Until 9 pm tonight, Zippy’s Giant Burgers in White Center is donating part of its proceeds to Roxhill Elementary kids. (9614 14th SW)

WEST SEATTLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: Today’s luncheon is the annual meeting to look ahead to the Chamber‘s future. 11:30 am at The Sanctuary at Admiral. (42nd SW/SW Lander)

‘SEATTLE NOW & THEN, THE HISTORIC HUNDRED’: As previewed here Tuesday night, you’re invited to this free illustrated presentation with the book’s authors PauL Dorpat and Jean Sherrard and editor Clay Eals, 6 pm at Aegis Living. Appetizers and beverages, also free! (4700 SW Admiral Way)

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm, with special guest County Executive Dow Constantine. More on the agenda in our calendar listing. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

SOUTHWEST DESIGN REVIEW BOARD: 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, in a meeting that will include public comment, the board reviews 18 townhomes proposed for 5242-5248 California SW. See the design packet here. (4217 SW Oregon)

M. BUTTERFLY, OPENING NIGHT: The new production at ArtsWest opens tonight, 7:30 pm curtain. Check here for ticket availability. (4711 California SW)

LUCKY BROWN’S FUNKWAYS: Band debuts at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm! Be there – providing you’re 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

THAT’S NOT ALL … see our full calendar here!