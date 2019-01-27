BIZNOTE: Flying Apron now open in West Seattle Junction

Four months after Flying Apron announced it would add a West Seattle Junction location in the former Great Harvest space at 4709 California SW, today is opening day. The photos and announcement are out of the WSB inbox this morning:
Because we are SO EXCITED to bring our store to the West Seattle neighborhood, we’re opening to the public starting today – Sunday, 1/27! We’ve still got a few things to complete at the shop and will be working with limited hours to the public for the next two weeks – but we are very excited to launch this new, beautiful store to the West Seattle neighborhood. Expect us to be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, with a few exceptions here and there. If you see us, knock on the door, stop by and say hello! We’ll have a full menu of food and beverage, casual dining, and AMAZING coffee. To find out what we’re about, visit: www.flyingapron.com – Hello neighbors!
Grand Opening is Saturday, February 8th!
Join us on Saturday, February 8th – for our grand opening! We’ll have music and tons of samples! Stop by, say hello, grab some food – this day is on US! We want everyone to experience what it means to Eat Freely. More details to come!
The new location of their vegan/gluten-free eatery is the third West Seattle business for proprietors Angela Cough and Jeff Silva, who also own Hotwire Online Coffeehouse (4410 California SW) and Shack Coffeehouse (2920 SW Avalon Way).
