BIZNOTE: Flying Apron now open in West Seattle Junction

Four months after Flying Apron announced it would add a West Seattle Junction location in the former Great Harvest space at 4709 California SW, today is opening day. The photos and announcement are out of the WSB inbox this morning:

Because we are SO EXCITED to bring our store to the West Seattle neighborhood, we’re opening to the public starting today – Sunday, 1/27! We’ve still got a few things to complete at the shop and will be working with limited hours to the public for the next two weeks – but we are very excited to launch this new, beautiful store to the West Seattle neighborhood. Expect us to be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, with a few exceptions here and there. If you see us, knock on the door, stop by and say hello! We’ll have a full menu of food and beverage, casual dining, and AMAZING coffee. To find out what we’re about, visit: www.flyingapron.com – Hello neighbors!

Grand Opening is Saturday, February 8th!

Join us on Saturday, February 8th – for our grand opening! We’ll have music and tons of samples! Stop by, say hello, grab some food – this day is on US! We want everyone to experience what it means to Eat Freely. More details to come!