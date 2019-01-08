8 for your West Seattle Thursday

(Brant, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TODDLER STORY TIMES: 10:30 am at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) and 11:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

PHIL TAVEL CITY COUNCIL CAMPAIGN KICKOFF: 6 pm at Easy Street Records, the first candidate to register in the District 1 City Council race is hosting his official campaign kickoff, with speeches starting at 6:30 pm. (4556=9 California SW)

BOREN STEM K-8 MIDDLE-SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 6 pm, prospective Louisa Boren STEM K-8 middle-schoolers and families are invited to an open house. (5950 Delridge Way SW)

DENNY INTERNATIONAL MIDDLE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 6:30 pm at Denny International Middle School, prospective students and families are invited to an open house. (2701 SW Kenyon)

SEATTLE LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 7 pm, prospective SLHS students and families are welcome to visit. (4100 SW Genesee)

M. BUTTERFLY, WEEK 2: 7:30 pm, ArtsWest begins its second week of performances. Check here for ticket availability. (4711 California SW)

AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, Reality Check performs at The Skylark. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AT THE PARLIAMENT: 9 pm, Into the Cold – “Heavy-duty rock meets three-part harmony.” 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

