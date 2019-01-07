7 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Mount Rainier in this morning’s sunrise, photographed by Chris Frankovich)

Midweek highlights, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FAMILY STORY TIME: No school for Seattle Public Schools today – so bring everybody to Southwest Library for this story time, 10:30 am. (9010 35th SW)

PRESCHOOLER STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library. (2306 42nd SW)

BABY STORY TIME: And this morning’s trifecta of story times ends with 11:30 am Baby Story Time at High Point Library. (3411 SW Raymond)

LIGHT RAIL: The Stakeholder Advisory Group working on Sound Transit‘s West Seattle/Ballard light-rail extension meets at 5 pm in ST’s board room downtown. No public-comment period, but the meeting is open for all to observe. (401 S. Jackson)

FREE GROUP RUN: Get out and run with West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) – meet at the shop at 6:15 pm. (2743 California SW)

OPEN MIC: The Skylark takes signups at 7:30 pm, with performances starting at 8:30 pm – details in our calendar listing. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

THE WHOPPERJOHNS: Live at Parliament Tavern, starting at 9 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

