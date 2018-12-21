What’s up for your West Seattle Friday

Whale-watching, anyone? Eilene Hutchinson photographed what she believes was a gray whale off Alki Beach yesterday afternoon. You never know what you’ll see offshore. Meantime, here are the onshore Highlights of the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar:

LAST DAY FOR DONATION DRIVES: See the Holiday Guide list!

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE AT ILLUSIONS HAIR DESIGN: Stop by any time today before 6 pm to enjoy sweet/savory treats and share holiday cheer with the Illusions Hair Design (WSB sponsor) team. (5619 California SW)

HOLIDAY MUSIC: Alex Baird at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), 2-5 pm. (4201 SW Morgan)

WINTER SOLSTICE SUNSET WATCH: Be at Solstice Park at 3:45 pm to watch the sunset and learn about the solstice with Alice Enevoldsen, as previewed here. (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW)’

SANTA AT THE STORE Santa Claus at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), 4-7 pm. (4201 SW Morgan)

SUPERMARKET CAROLING: We 3 Carolers at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), 5-7 pm. (4201 SW Morgan)

LIGHT SHOW: This is the first official night for West Seattle Yuletide – here are the details. We’re checking on the times. (4120 38th SW)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: REST performs at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

CONCERT: Northwest Boychoir‘s second “Festival of Lessons and Carols” at Holy Rosary Church, 7:30 pm (info). (42nd SW/SW Genesee)