What’s up for your post-windstorm West Seattle Saturday

Most of the West Seattle areas affected by last night's windstorm outage have their power back, so as far as we know, everything originally scheduled for today/tonight is on – please let us know if there are any changes and we'll update!

SANTA AT CAPERS: Third-to-last chance to get your Santa photos at CAPERS in The Junction, 9 am-noon, by donation benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank. (4525 California SW)

NATIVE NORTHWEST HOLIDAY GIFT FAIR: Second day of the December edition of the Duwamish Native NW Holiday Gift Fair, 10 am-5 pm at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

GIFT WRAPPING: Shopping in The Junction? Go get your purchases wrapped at Quail Park Memory Care Residences of West Seattle (WSB sponsor): “On Saturdays in December, between 10 am and 4 pm, we’ll GIFT WRAP any gifts you purchase from Junction businesses! Bring your gifts down the hill, and enjoy some hot cider while we wrap your gifts! The service is on us, but if you’d like to leave a donation for the Alzheimer’s Association, we’ll have that opportunity available!” (4515 41st SW)

MOMENTIA MIX: “A free monthly event for community members with memory loss and their family and friends … Enjoy community, tasty treats, and a different creative activity each month, including music, movement, improv, art, bingo, and more!” 10:30-noon at Camp Long. (5200 35th SW)

VISCON CELLARS WINE RELEASE: 2-7 pm at the Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room: “Your local West Seattle award-winning winery Viscon Cellars is releasing two new wines for the Holiday Season: 2014 Long Road Red Cabernet Sauvignon and 2014 Another Story.. Petite Sirah. Beautiful wines to enjoy for the Holidays, also make great gifts. Stop by to try, and pick up, these wines.” (5910 California SW)

ALKI LIGHT SHOW: First night for the 2018 Uehara-Bingen Xmas Lights Show on Alki! Be there at 5:30 pm for the 30-minute show that starts at 5:45 pm. More info in our Holiday Guide. (1708 Alki SW)

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS: Second and final chance to catch the new outdoor Winter Festival of Lights:

(Friday night photo courtesy Max)

“Lafayette Elementary students, teachers and families will create a beautiful outdoor display of lights to share with our community, 6 pm-8 pm. Come sip hot cocoa and enjoy a cookie while walking through our outdoor display Winter Festival of Lights. Suggested donation $2 per person.” (California & Lander)

SANTA AT MENASHE FAMILY LIGHTS: Photo night with the Christmas-iest person around, at the Christmas-iest spot in West Seattle, the Menashe Family Lights, 6-10 pm.

(Photo by Robert Spears)

Bring nonperishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank. (5605 Beach Drive SW)

WEST SEATTLE SANTA PUB CRAWL, 6 pm-midnight: “Come celebrate the holidays with us by throwing on a Santa suit and enjoying delicious holiday beers at 6 great West Seattle bars. This year we will be doing things slightly different… this year all 6 bars will start handing out raffle tickets starting right at 6 pm, for every pint of beer from of any of the 6 brewery sponsors.” Here’s the list of bars and times:

Shadowland– 6 pm-7 pm (drawing at 7)

Beer Junction– 7 pm-8 pm (drawing at 8 )

Corner Pocket– 8 pm-9 pm (drawing at 9)

The Lodge– 9 pm-10 pm (drawing at 10)

Poggie Tavern– 10 pm-11 pm (drawing at 11)

Talarico’s Pizza– 11 pm-12 am (drawing at 12)

Collecting Toys for Tots donations along the way. (Starting spot is at California/Oregon)

CASPAR BABYPANTS: 6:30 pm, Caspar Babypants performs at Easy Street Records. Admission free, courtesy of Verity Credit Union (WSB sponsor), their gift to CB fans. (California SW/SW Alaska)

ROO AND THE FEW: Live music, “with special friends,” at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL’: Last night they performed by lantern-light. Now the power’s back – so don’t miss Twelfth Night Productions‘ “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play.” 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall. Buy your ticket(s) online at this Brown Paper Tickets link, or at the venue box office. (7904 35th SW)

