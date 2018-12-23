What’s happening on your West Seattle Sunday

(Black Turnstone, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

It’s Christmas Eve-Eve, and here are your Sunday highlights, most from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:

CHRISTMAS COOKIES: You can contribute to the thousands of homemade cookies needed by The Christmas People! Bring them to Alki Masonic Center between 9 am and 3:30 pm daily, through Christmas Day. (4736 40th SW)

SERVICE OF LESSONS AND CAROLS: All Souls (WSB sponsor) invites you to the church’s Christmas Service of Lessons and Carols this morning, 10 am. All Souls meets at Madison Middle School. (3429 45th SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: The pre-Christmas WSFM is happening 10 am-2 pm, in the street, in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

SANTA PHOTOS: Second-to-last day at Westwood Village, 10 am-7 pm. (2600 SW Barton)

LAST-MINUTE SHOPPING AT THUNDER ROAD GUITARS: 11 am-4 pm, special Sunday shopping at Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor) as you finish your holiday shopping! (4736 California SW)

HOLIDAY MUSIC: At West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), Alex Baird 11 am-2 pm, Gary Benson 2:30-4:30 pm. (4201 SW Morgan)

PRAYER VIGIL FOR NATALIE: As reported here on Saturday, Hope Lutheran is having a prayer vigil at noon for Hope School graduate Natalie Gulizia. All are welcome. (4456 42nd SW)

SKYLARK ART MART: 3-7 pm, shop local artists’ wares and enjoy live music at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)