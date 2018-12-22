Prayer vigil at Hope Lutheran on Sunday for 14-year-old murder victim Natalie Gulizia

You might have heard about the murder of 14-year-old Natalie Gulizia in regional news; her mother is charged with shooting her while Natalie was calling 911. Though it happened in Renton, Natalie has links to West Seattle, where a prayer vigil is planned tomorrow. The announcement from Hope Lutheran (which provided the photo):

Last Tuesday, former Hope School student Natalie Gulizia passed away in a tragic situation. Natalie graduated from Hope in 2016 and was attending Kennedy Catholic High School. As our community grieves, we would like to invite you to join us for a Prayer Vigil for her on Sunday, December 23, at noon in the Hope Church sanctuary. All are welcome.

The church is in The Junction, at 4456 42nd SW. A post on the Hope website describes Natalie as “a bright, talented, and extremely well-loved young lady.”