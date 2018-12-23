West Seattle weather: Closest thing we’re going to get to a white Christmas THIS year …

… is that peek view of snow-capped Olympics, as photographed this morning by Chris Frankovich. The forecast isn’t completely placid — “slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening” tonight, for example — but otherwise “mostly cloudy with a chance of showers” through Christmas Eve, then a partly sunny Christmas Day with highs in the 40s. If you weren’t here last Christmas, this is what you missed:

(Admiral area on 12/25/17, photographed by WSB’s Christopher Boffoli)

More than 2.5″ of snow for Christmas Eve/Day 2017 – which the National Weather Service said was the “first time in over 120 years of records Seattle had at least 1″ of snow on both Christmas Eve and Christmas.”