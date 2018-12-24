West Seattle Monday: Christmas Eve 2018

Info for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide (which includes events through New Year’s, and we’re still updating, so if you have something to add, westseattleblog@gmail.com):

LIBRARIES: Both Seattle and King County library systems are closed today as well as tomorrow.

RESTAURANTS: Our list of restaurants that told us they would be open today/tonight and/or Christmas Day and/or New Year’s Eve and/or Day – at least one of the four – is here. (Caveat: Sometimes plans change after we make our calls, so if you know of a change or addition, please let us know – 206-293-6302, text or voice, 24/7, thanks!)

SHOPPING: Still not done? Thunder Road Guitars (4736 California SW: WSB sponsor) is open until 1:30 pm. Several other businesses open today are on the list in our Holiday Guide, too.

GROCERY SHOPPING: Metropolitan Market (41st/42nd/Admiral; WSB sponsor) is open until 6 pm; West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor) is open until 9 pm. All local stores’ Christmas Eve/Day schedule is in our guide.

WRAPPING: Let somebody else do it! Furry Faces Foundation‘s Wrap It Up gift-wrapping fundraiser is 2-6 pm at Beveridge Place Pub. (6413 California SW)

CHURCH SERVICES: A dozen local churches have shared their schedules in our guide, including WSB sponsor Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW), which has a family service at 5 pm and candlelight service at 8 pm.

LIGHTS: Also in our guide. The synched-to-music West Seattle Lights display will run 5-midnight tonight. Bring nonperishable food to drop in the bin for the West Seattle Food Bank. (3908 SW Charlestown)