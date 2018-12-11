West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays: This week’s sneak peeks

Before the night ends, a quick look ahead to a peak week for the West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays (with WSB among the community co-sponsors)

COAT DRIVE, WITH COCOA: Set aside new or gently used coats and/or hats and/or gloves between now and Sunday and bring them to the West Seattle Farmers’ Market for this giving opportunity:

Just look for the West Seattle Kiwanis tent at the south end of the market, California/Alaska, 10 am-2 pm. And while you’re there …

SANTA BUS ENCORE! Missed the Santa Bus hosted by Quail Park Memory Care of West Seattle (WSB sponsor) last Sunday? Or, had so much fun you want to do it again? Also 10 am-2 pm this Sunday, also at the south end of the market, another round of free rides!

And before then:

HOLIDAY ART WALK: 5 pm “until late” on Thursday (December 13th), this is a fun night to browse and buy art, and enjoy food and drink specials. The official West Seattle Art Walk website has the previews.

MURAL UNVEILING: At 6 pm Thursday, be at the breezeway (west side of California SW between Puerto Vallarta and Northwest Art and Frame) for the unveiling of the community-created Summer Fest mural!

(WSB photo, July 15th)

Artist Stacey Sterling will be there.

SHOP LATE THURSDAY: Also Thursday night – second-to-last Shop Late Thursday – here’s a preview of which businesses to visit! The Silver Belles will be caroling 6-8 pm, so keep an eye (and ear) out for them, too.

CASPAR BABYPANTS: Saturday night (December 15) at 6:30 pm, Verity Credit Union (WSB sponsor) presents the family-rock powerhouse at Easy Street Records (California/Alaska), free admission.

Check the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide for even more holiday happenings!