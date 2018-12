Don’t leave anything out — except the milk and cookies for Santa! Mail and package thieves are also busy (minus reindeer) as the holiday season continues, this reader-recorded security video reminds us. The mail thief appears midway through the one-minute clip; this happened just after 4 am Saturday morning near 39th/Dakota. Info? Location: Near the intersection of 39th Ave. S.W. and S.W. Dakota. Info? Refer to SPD incident # 18-479040.