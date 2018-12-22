West Seattle Crime Watch: Handmade items stolen from van; police on package-theft patrol

In West Seattle Crime Watch:

HANDMADE ITEMS STOLEN FROM VAN: Above and below are photos showing some of what was stolen from a van parked in West Seattle, sent by Sydney:

I wish to report items stolen from my boyfriend Victor’s van between 10:30 pm and 430 am (Thursday night) on 47th SW. The culprits busted out the lock on the back doors (the end of the vehicle facing the street) and stole a large plastic bin which contained several custom handmade leather witch and pirate hats (aka tri-corners), 4 large handmade, hard-cover leathe= bound books, as well as a red roll around duffel bag which contained a generous variety of hand made pewter cloak clasps and other brooches and pins. When Victor left the house to search the neighborhood, he found the plastic bin abandoned on the side of the street south of our house, but they left nothing else.

We’ll add the police report number when it’s available. If you have any information on items like these having been dumped and/or offered for sale, we can in the meantime connect you with Sydney.

POLICE PATROL FOR PACKAGE THIEVES: From the Southwest Precinct Anti-Crime Team:

Seattle PD Southwest Anti-Crime Team has been running a special program this holiday season to make sure all the boys and girls on the “Nice List” receive their presents. A special bonus related to this program is the chance for package thieves on the “naughty list” to spend Christmas in jail.

See something/someone suspicious? Call 911.