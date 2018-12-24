West Seattle Christmas Eve 2018 scenes

Three Christmas Eve views:

Barb spotted that at Alki this morning; below, a scene we happened onto in The Junction this afternoon:

Musicians from Vashon busking at Junction Plaza Park. pic.twitter.com/XsjH961hi3 — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) December 24, 2018

And if you missed it … it was a glorious sunset. Several sent photos, including Marc:

He watched the sunset from the Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook area on Beach Drive. Thanks as always for sharing photos – westseattleblog@gmail.com or, if texting is easier, 206-293-6302!