West Seattle, Washington

25 Tuesday

42℉

West Seattle Christmas Eve 2018 scenes

December 24, 2018 8:00 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | Seen around town | West Seattle news

Three Christmas Eve views:

Barb spotted that at Alki this morning; below, a scene we happened onto in The Junction this afternoon:

And if you missed it … it was a glorious sunset. Several sent photos, including Marc:

He watched the sunset from the Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook area on Beach Drive. Thanks as always for sharing photos – westseattleblog@gmail.com or, if texting is easier, 206-293-6302!

Share This

No Replies to "West Seattle Christmas Eve 2018 scenes"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.