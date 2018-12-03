West Seattle, Washington

04 Tuesday

UPDATE: Crash closes NB I-5 ramp to West Seattle Bridge

December 3, 2018 10:25 pm
10:25 PM: If you know someone who has to head this way soon from points south, note that the ramp from northbound I-5 to the westbound West Seattle Bridge is blocked right now. The crash is described on the scanner as “near-head-on”; we don’t know for sure if it’s related but just a few moments earlier we had heard police dispatched to check out a report that someone was driving eastbound on the westbound side of the bridge.

ADDED: From the State Patrol via Twitter:

  • Alki resident December 3, 2018 (11:10 pm)
    What a scary visual. I hope everyone is ok. 

