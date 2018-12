Continuing our almost-nightly showcasing of holiday lights – the photo and video are from Mark Bader in Gatewood:

“SW Austin Lights” Christmas lights are up again this year. I have a number of songs, and the lights are synced to the music. Tune your radio to 99.5 to hear the music! 3711 SW Austin St.

The lights we’ve shown so far this year – and previously! – are archived, newest to oldest, here. Got a suggestion, with or without photo? Let us know – thank you!