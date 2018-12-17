West Seattle, Washington

Time to bake cookies for The Christmas People!

December 17, 2018 9:00 am
If you’re doing some holiday baking this week – a little extra can go a long way. The Christmas People are gearing up for their free community Christmas dinner in West Seattle, and for delivering hundreds more meals to people in need. To make those meals merrier, they are looking for 3,400 homemade cookies! If you can bake some and drop them off, they’ll be at the Alki Masonic Center in The Junction (4736 40th SW) every day from Saturday (December 22) through Christmas Day, 9 am-3:30 pm. Questions? Fred Hutchinson at 206-719-4979, pialley@jps.net.

P.S. They’re also inviting kids to a party there on Saturday, 1-3 pm, to decorate cookies and aprons and make holiday crafts.

  • Fred Hutchinson December 17, 2018 (11:14 am)
    We sincerely appreciate the efforts of West Seattle Blog and our neighbors and friends in West Seattle for helping us serve the poorest of the poor in our midst.  Stop by Alki Masonic Center anytime from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday the 22nd to Tuesday the 25th with homemade  cookies and good wishes and enjoy cider, coffee and hot chocolate.  Our 20th year.  Also remember our complimentary Dec. 25th buffet from noon to 4p.m.—-for seniors, veterans, homeless and those who would otherwise be alone on Christmas.  Marc Smason and friends will be providing musical entertainment.  Thanks–Dr. Ruth Bishop and Rev Fred Hutchinson, co-founders.

