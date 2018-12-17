Time to bake cookies for The Christmas People!

If you’re doing some holiday baking this week – a little extra can go a long way. The Christmas People are gearing up for their free community Christmas dinner in West Seattle, and for delivering hundreds more meals to people in need. To make those meals merrier, they are looking for 3,400 homemade cookies! If you can bake some and drop them off, they’ll be at the Alki Masonic Center in The Junction (4736 40th SW) every day from Saturday (December 22) through Christmas Day, 9 am-3:30 pm. Questions? Fred Hutchinson at 206-719-4979, pialley@jps.net.

P.S. They’re also inviting kids to a party there on Saturday, 1-3 pm, to decorate cookies and aprons and make holiday crafts.