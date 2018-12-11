SPORTS: Queen City Futsal invites you to be part of Season 2!

Queen City Futsal just sent this announcement – with an invitation for you:

Queen City Futsal just finished up its first season and it was a total hit. Some beautiful futsal was played, friendships were formed, community was built, all while having a ton of fun!

Now we’re getting ready for season 2 and we’re just so excited. This second season will be coed again (ages 18+), 3 women/2 men on the court at a time, and the games will be played Sunday evenings at the Salvation Army in West Seattle.

There’s one more week to register and the spots are filling up quickly. We’d love to have more West Seattleites be a part of the league/futsal family. It’s such a great way to meet people, practice skills, and get a workout during the cold winter months.

So come join us! For more info and/or to register go HERE!

Also, here’s a recap video of the first season to get a vibe of the Queen City Futsal fam: QUEEN CITY FUTSAL SEASON 1 RECAP!

If you have any questions, know of any players that might be interested in playing, and/or know of any businesses that might want to sponsor us or be a part of our league, you can email us at queencityfutsalsea@gmail.com.