Parents’ Night Out on Saturday: Space available for your kid(s)!

Have fun next Saturday night while your kid(s) do the same! We’ve heard from organizers and there’s still room for more to participate:

PARENTS’ NIGHT OUT 12/8/2018

Let West Seattle High School sophomore class students watch your kids while you enjoy an evening out!

What: This event is for child care for kids ages 3 (potty trained) to 11 years old and includes pizza, drinks, snacks, games, movies, and crafts.

When: Saturday, December 8, 2018 from 6-10 pm.

Where: West Seattle High School, 3000 California Avenue SW. Check in by main entrance on the school courtyard.

Cost: $30 per child or $25 with 2 cans of food donated for the West Seattle Food Bank.

For more information and to RSVP, contact: wshsco2021@gmail.com

Thank you so much for your support!

West Seattle Sophomore Class ASB