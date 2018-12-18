Last call for your thoughts on Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ferry schedule proposal

(WSB photo from August)

Six days after a standing-room-only turnout in Fauntleroy, it’s your last day to comment on the newest proposal for a major change in the Washington State Ferries schedule for the so-called Triangle Route. Here again is the proposal:

Comments can be e-mailed by tonight – WSFPlanning@wsdot.wa.gov. Ferries management has the final say, and plans to put a new schedule in place in March.

P.S. Though it’s not about the schedule, the much-anticipated UW study about improving loading at Fauntleroy is now out – you can read about it here.