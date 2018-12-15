HAPPENING NOW: Santa photo night @ Menashe Family Lights

Just about every night of the season, the Menashe Family Lights (5605 Beach Drive SW) draw a crowd. Tonight, an extra reason to visit – it’s the one night of the year that you’ll find Santa there for photos.

Until 10 pm, bring nonperishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank, and get your Santa photo with a bedazzling backdrop – one that impresses all ages:

With Christmas less than a week and a half away, your Santa photo ops are dwindling – he has to get back to the North Pole sometime, after all – but we can tell you he’ll be on the Santa Bus in The Junction 10 am-2 pm tomorrow, too.