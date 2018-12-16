West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: 4 reasons to be in the West Seattle Junction on this Hometown Holidays Sunday

December 16, 2018 12:02 pm
(WSB photos)

The crew from the West Seattle Helpline says it’s “exciting!” People have already filled that bin with new/gently used coats, hats, scarves, and socks multiple times, and you can help too if you get here by 2 pm. They’re on the west side of the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle tent at the south end of the market (California/Alaska) and treats await you there too – candy and cocoa.

Steps away, the Santa Bus is back, for free rides around The Junction, and photos:

(Look for the Quail Park Memory Care of West Seattle [WSB sponsor] tent.) Right across SW Alaska, on the southwest corner of Walk-All-Ways, you can support Pathfinder K-8 School outdoor education by buying one of their remaining handmade wreaths – reduced prices today!

Also until 2 – while supplies last. And this is all happening while the West Seattle Farmers’ Market fills California SW with its usual festivity north to SW Oregon.

