HAPPENING NOW: 4 reasons to be in the West Seattle Junction on this Hometown Holidays Sunday

(WSB photos)

The crew from the West Seattle Helpline says it’s “exciting!” People have already filled that bin with new/gently used coats, hats, scarves, and socks multiple times, and you can help too if you get here by 2 pm. They’re on the west side of the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle tent at the south end of the market (California/Alaska) and treats await you there too – candy and cocoa.

Steps away, the Santa Bus is back, for free rides around The Junction, and photos:

(Look for the Quail Park Memory Care of West Seattle [WSB sponsor] tent.) Right across SW Alaska, on the southwest corner of Walk-All-Ways, you can support Pathfinder K-8 School outdoor education by buying one of their remaining handmade wreaths – reduced prices today!

Also until 2 – while supplies last. And this is all happening while the West Seattle Farmers’ Market fills California SW with its usual festivity north to SW Oregon.