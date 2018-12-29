First #Realign99 closures now less than 1 week away

Time for the countdown to rev up. The first closures as part of #Realign99 – the work that’s necessary for the Highway 99 viaduct-to-tunnel transition – are now less than 1 week away:

10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4: Stadium ramps close Northbound SR 99 on-ramp at South Royal Brougham Way closes (near stadiums; connection to I-90 and I-5).

Southbound SR 99 off-ramp at South Atlantic Street closes (near stadiums; connection to I-90 and I-5).

That’s exactly one week before the Alaskan Way Viaduct is permanently closed at 10 pm Friday, January 11th. The full timeline is here.