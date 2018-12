(WSB photo)

Congratulations and good luck to two teams from the West Seattle Road Runners – they are headed to the USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships! Last night at Hiawatha, the girls (grouped as 7/8 year-olds and 9/10 year-olds) had their last practice before the trip to Reno. The 13 girls heading to the championships are coached by James Powell (pictured with the girls who were at last night’s practice) and Brandee Paisano.