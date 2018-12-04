Concert, community, chocolate-making, and more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Photo by Lynn Hall)

PLAY CHESS! 4:30-5:30 pm, kids and teens are invited to High Point Library for drop-in chess games. (3411 SW Raymond)

WSCO DEBUT ORCHESTRA: The entry-level West Seattle Community Orchestras group invites you to their concert tonight at Chief Sealth International High School! Here are the musicians, practicing:

Conducted by Rachel Nesvig, this entry-level orchestra with a big heart will perform a selection of orchestral and holiday classics. Student musician Job Alberg will sing the traditional Hebrew melody, “Shalom Chaverim,” prior to the orchestra’s rendition of that same melody. The program will end with an invitation for the audience to sing along with “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Here’s the program: Russian Chorale and Overture, Tchaikovsky

Elizabethan Suite, by John David Lamb

Russian Sailor’s Dance, by Gliere

Shalom Chavarim, Hebrew melody, arranged by Elliot del Borgo; vocal soloist, Job Alberg

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer As always, there is no charge for any of WSCO’s concerts, though donations to support free participation by students are always appreciated. A reception will follow in the commons.

(2600 SW Thistle)

WESTWOOD-ROXHILL-ARBOR HEIGHTS COMMUNITY COALITION: Got a concern or idea? Bring it! Tonight’s agenda, 6:15 pm, upstairs at Southwest Library:

Community Introductions

Lt Steve Strand, SPD: Crime stats, discussion of community concerns

Community Announcements

WWRHAH’s focus & goals for 2019?

Community Speakers for 2019?

Open Floor for other items

All welcome. (9010 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: Instead of the monthly meeting, you’re invited to WSBC’s casual gathering, 6:30 pm at Great American Diner and Bar. (4752 California SW)

CHOCOLATE-MAKING: 6:30 pm at White Center Library, for ages 10-adult, “Make Handmade Chocolates: Chef Laurie Pfalzer of Pastry Craft will demonstrate and then you will make chocolate truffles in cocoa powder, dark chocolate peppermint bark, caramel corn with dark chocolate drizzle and white chocolate popcorn. Seating is limited.” (1409 SW 107th)

WEST SEATTLE BOOSTER CLUB: 7 pm at West Seattle High School, all welcome. (3000 California SW)

