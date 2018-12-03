Beat the ‘Squeeze’: Snag one of the last few spots at West Seattle Coworking!

In the most-recent viaduct-to-tunnel discussion we covered, part of the advice for dealing with the “Seattle Squeeze” was to cowork if you can. West Seattle Coworking (WSB sponsor) has taken that to heart and is offering a special. From co-proprietor Ross:

Dear fellow West Seattle residents: Are you dreading the downtown commute coming January? We can help. We still have 8 desks left! And for those who act before Saturday, December 8th, we will waive the convenience fee.

In addition to a convenient workspace we offer fast internet, free coffee, phone rooms for private calls, 24/7 access, monitors, secure premises, and a fun network of built-in friends. Act soon! westseattlecoworking.com or 206-531-0557.