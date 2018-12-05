5 for your West Seattle (etc.) Friday

(Barrow’s Goldeneyes, photographed off the Harbor Avenue shore by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide on this last Friday of 2018:

CLOTHING DRIVE: Christmas is over but the clothing drive for the West Seattle Helpline continues at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance (WSB sponsor) until New Year’s! Gently used coats and other warm-clothing items are welcome, plus: “For undergarments and socks, please donate only new and unopened packages of clothing items. … For those who have donations but are unable to transport their clothes, coats and shoes to the donation location pickup may be available. For further information, contact the State Farm office at 206-932-1878.” (3435 California SW)

FRIDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES: 1 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle – info in our calendar listing. (4217 SW Oregon)

WINTER CRAFTS – MARBLING PAPER: 3:30-5 pm at South Park Library. “Make beautiful stationery, gift tags, or bookmarks for yourself or for gifts. Marbling is a process that turns plain paper into a work of art!” (8604 8th Ave. S.)

RACHEL HARRINGTON: Singer-songwriter performs live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: OIXOI, Crown Villains, Maurice and His Thing, Sonic Duo all on tonight’s live-music slate, 9 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

LOOK INTO THE FUTURE … via our complete calendar.