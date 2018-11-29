What’s up for your West Seattle Thursday

(Hermit Thrush with beautyberry, photographed by Mark Ahlness, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

Events of note from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FAMILY DEMENTIA ROUNDTABLE: Noon at Quail Park Memory Care Residences of West Seattle (WSB sponsor) – details in our calendar listing. (4515 41st SW)

EFFECTIVE RESUME & JOB INTERVIEWING TECHNIQUES: Looking for work? This free event at High Point Library at 1 pm can help. Free but registration’s required – call to see if there’s room. (3411 SW Raymond)

LEVY TO MOVE SEATTLE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE: 5:30 pm meeting downtown, open to the public. This includes review of the third-quarter progress report, which includes brief mentions of a few West Seattle projects. City Hall room L280. (600 4th Ave.)

WEST SEATTLE HS 8TH GRADE INFO NIGHT: Got an 8th grader in the family? Tonight West Seattle High School invites you to learn about the school, 6:30 pm. (3000 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point, discussing downtown changes and getting around, including guests from Commute Seattle and Imagine Greater Downtown. All welcome. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

GENESEE SCHMITZ NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL: Vote for new GSNC leadership – details here – and get an update on the future 48th/Charlestown park, 7 pm at Great American Diner and Bar. (4752 California SW)

‘JANE EYRE’: The ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) musical continues! 7:30 pm curtain. Check here to see if tickets are available. (4711 California SW)

For ongoing holiday events, check the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide! And send us info on anything you are planning, now through New Year’s, that’s not listed yet.