(Thursday photo by Kersti Muul – that’s K33)

11:09 AM: Thanks for the tips! The orcas are back this morning. Southbound passing Emma Schmitz Overlook, per Jeff Hogan of Killer Whale Tales.

11:18 AM: Kersti Muul says the whales are spread out, north of Blake Island to south.

12:06 PM: In comments, Sydney says they’re now off Lincoln Park. We’ve also added a photo above that Kersti shared from Thursday.

12:53 PM: Per comments, the whales are now northbound.