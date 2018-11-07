West Seattle, Washington

07 Wednesday

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Post-election Wednesday watch

November 7, 2018 7:33 am
(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:33 AM: Good morning. One problem in the area – a crash blocking the right lane of NB 99 at Michigan, so that’s affecting people headed in from the south, including 509.

7:37 AM: Now there’s a dispatch for a non-injury crash midspan on the eastbound West Seattle Bridge. (added) Though it was reported via scanner as non-injury, SFD is being dispatched.

7:51 AM: Watch the top left camera view for the status on that crash.

8:20 AM: Bridge crash cleared.

7 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Post-election Wednesday watch"

  • Sheila November 7, 2018 (7:44 am)
    Heavy back up is west seattle on Olson, all the way to Roxbury.  

  • tripo November 7, 2018 (7:55 am)
    Traffic eastbound on bridge having to squeeze to let emergency vehicles thru. Very, very slow going this morning. 

  • ScottAmick November 7, 2018 (8:33 am)
    I’m enjoying the daily traffic posts here just because of the beautiful foliage in the 11th and Spokane SDOT camera.  Thank you!

  • Shed22 November 7, 2018 (8:38 am)
    Why in the world would emergency vehicles take the Fauntleroy on-ramp, which has only two lanes and NO shoulder to get to the accident? Why wouldn’t they take Avalon and use the bus lanes? We had to squeeze in twice, first to let the fire engine go by and then to make way for the police car. Really hard to merge when there is no forward movement up ahead and there are no shoulder lanes. I am surprised this did not cause more accidents. 

    • Azimuth November 7, 2018 (9:11 am)
      I have twice witnessed ambulances forcing their way down heavily backed up left lanes on 99 north and Aurora south and completely ignoring the wide open bus lanes on the right. I have a hard time believing they are prohibited from the bus lanes in emergencies 

      • WSB November 7, 2018 (9:22 am)
        Please note that sometimes emergency crews get bad directions as they try to find the scene. I heard a couple such cases last week – the crash might be reported on one side of the bridge and turned out to be on the other.

  • Lola November 7, 2018 (9:39 am)
    We live at the end of Alaska St.  where you have to turn either left or right on 50th, for some reason the fire Dept. thinks that it goes thru even tho there is a sign at the bottom of the hill indicating that it is a Dead End.  They always have to turn around in our neighbors drive-way which is not big enough for a fire truck to do so.  I think they rely on GPS too much or something.

