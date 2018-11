(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:08 AM: Good morning. No incidents or traffic alerts in/from West Seattle so far this Friday morning.

WEEKEND ALERT: SW Alaska will be closed between California and 42nd tomorrow afternoon/evening for the West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Tree Lighting (6 pm) and Night Market (3-7 pm). Bus reroutes are linked here.