From the courts to the stages, here’s our list for your West Seattle Friday!

(Seen on a Lincoln Park picnic-shelter table – photo sent by Mike Munson)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can always peek days/weeks ahead):

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER Spring is garden time! See what’s new at the center, open today, 10 am-3 pm at north end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW).

STAY ‘N’ PLAY CLOSED TODAY … because of spring break.

VOLLEYBALL AND BEACH CLEANUP: First day of UW‘s beach-volleyball tournament at Alki, with the Huskies starting play at 12:30 pm, but also leading a beach cleanup noon-4 pm. (56th SW and Alki SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: Visit the home of West Seattle’s history, noon-4 pm. (61st SW and SW Stevens)

ENGLISH CONVERSATION CIRCLE: 12:30-2 pm, a chance to practice at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) with other adult English-language learners.

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Singer-songwriter J.R. Rhodes at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6-8 pm, all ages, no cover.

OPEN MIC AT KENYON HALL: 6 pm signups, 6:30 pm performances, singer/songwriter open mic at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), all ages, no cover.

THROWDOWN IN THE SOUND: Big tournament for Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby, though it’s in North Seattle – you’re invited to head up and cheer them on! 6:45 pm, details in our calendar listing. (13024 Stone Avenue N.)

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: One home baseball game scheduled at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – West Seattle HS vs. Lakeside at 7 pm.

BINGO IN ADMIRAL 7 pm bingo at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Live music with Medicine Bows, High Priors, Amber Ambedo, Earthschool. Doors at 7, music at 8. $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘WALDEN’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm, second weekend for ArtsWest‘s “speculative fiction” play. (4711 California SW)

SPINNING: Revelry Room is open tonight (4547 California SW), spinning tonight with DJ Bugzy Beatdown, 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, skate to music courtesy of Lushy with DJ Glitterous, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or ongoing calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!