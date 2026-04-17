COUNTDOWN: One month until 2026 West Seattle 5K!

<a href=”https://westseattleblog.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/20230521-092925-West-Seattle-5K-Run-Walk-2048×1330-1-e1684692291178.jpg”> (2023 WS5K photo by David Hutchinson)

We are exactly one month away from your first and biggest chance to run/walk Alki in a 5K this spring/summer – this year’s West Seattle 5K, presented by the West Seattle High School PTSA with community co-sponsors including WSB, is happening at 9:30 am Sunday, May 17. It’s a fundraiser for programs supporting WSHS students, and it usually draws more than a thousand people of all ages (plus some fleet-footed furry friends too). You can register right now to be part of this community celebration (with great scenery): westseattle5k.com