COUNTDOWN: 2 days until West Seattle Hometown Holidays Tree Lighting and Night Market

(WSB file photo)

Last night, we featured the new entertainment schedule for Saturday night’s Hometown Holidays Tree Lighting and Night Market in and around Junction Plaza Park (42nd and Alaska) – see it here. Tonight, the vendors you’ll find at the market! The latest list from the West Seattle Junction Association includes:

Alki Beach Glass, Erose Creations, It’s Cathy Wu, Basilic, Live Inspired Jewelry, Jessica Heide Illustrations, Semilla Designs, Ramsey Chavez Art LLC, Sheetal Berg, Ranceart, Ugly Yellow House, From Where I See It, Apple Cox Design, Perch Papergoods, Angels Salon, Bakery Nouveau, Dream Dinners, Falafel Salam, Pacific Knotwest, Amarelo Bread, Chelo Cultured Cashew Crème, Timber City Ginger Beer, Patty Pan Cooperative, Seattle Canning Co, Lesedi Farm, Adrienne’s Cakes & Pies, Pinckney’s Cookie Café, La Pasta, Britt’s Pickles, Little Prague, Wilridge Winery, Whole Foods, Hope School, Flemings Lights, WestSide Baby, Trevani Truffles

The market will run from 3 pm to 7 pm on SW Alaska between California and 42nd, and you’ll find Santa there too!