READER REPORT: Dog attacked

November 22, 2018 11:16 am
From Jennie, who says this happened near 48th/Walker (map) and hopes someone can help:

I’m writing to you ask for help as our 11-year-old basset hound was viciously attacked by another dog when we were out walking this morning. This was completely unprovoked so I put this out as a warning to the neighborhood as well.

It was a black with white pit bull mix of medium size being walked by a white woman in her 20s wearing glasses. She was walking it in the other side of the street and it got loose from its choker chain from her and came running across the street and immediately went for our dog’s neck and bit and wouldn’t let go. After wrestling with it and pulling its tail and prying its mouth open, our dog was very lucky and got away. He is in surgery now.

We do not have this woman’s name, but she said she was walking it for someone else. As it was an emergency situation and my husband ran home to get our car, we did not get her details. She asked if she could help, but I didn’t want her coming back near my dog with her dog so i told her to leave. I had both my hands pressing on my dog’s wound so there wasn’t much I could do anyway.

(We hope) that someone might call us to help connect us with the dog’s owner.

My name is Jennie – 206.949.2374. We are lucky it missed the jugular, but our dog is in surgery right now so we are still concerned. Who knows if this dog has attacked before or might again.

Please do NOT attempt to post IDs or guesses in comments – please contact Jennie *directly*. Thank you.

5 Replies to "READER REPORT: Dog attacked"

  • Jennie November 22, 2018 (11:56 am)
    Thank you for posting this for us. I wanted to let know that our dog is waking up out of surgery now that went well and we’ll be picking him up this afternoon. So very thankful that that the South Seattle Animal hospital was open today.

  • Beckyjo November 22, 2018 (12:03 pm)
     I hope your dog will be ok, and I hope the owner of the other dog comes forward.

  • Mike November 22, 2018 (12:13 pm)
    Hoping your dog has a full recovery.  Sorry your dog and you had to endure this situation.  The owner of the dog that attacked your dog needs to be held responsible for the actions of their dog and pay all vet bills you are paying to make sure your dog recovers from this attack.  Hopefully a new home can be found for the dog that attacked your dog, it does not belong in any urban environment near any human or other animal.

  • ACG November 22, 2018 (12:50 pm)
    Hoping for a smooth recovery for your doggie. So sorry this happened to your pup. 

  • Michelle November 22, 2018 (12:56 pm)
    Jennie, so sorry this happened to you and your dog. Thanks for posting that your pup is doing ok and I hope he is back with you by now. This could have happened to so many other dogs. I hope the owner is very clear about what they need to do to be sure no other dogs or kids for that matter are hurt. 

