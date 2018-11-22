READER REPORT: Dog attacked

From Jennie, who says this happened near 48th/Walker (map) and hopes someone can help:

I’m writing to you ask for help as our 11-year-old basset hound was viciously attacked by another dog when we were out walking this morning. This was completely unprovoked so I put this out as a warning to the neighborhood as well.

It was a black with white pit bull mix of medium size being walked by a white woman in her 20s wearing glasses. She was walking it in the other side of the street and it got loose from its choker chain from her and came running across the street and immediately went for our dog’s neck and bit and wouldn’t let go. After wrestling with it and pulling its tail and prying its mouth open, our dog was very lucky and got away. He is in surgery now.

We do not have this woman’s name, but she said she was walking it for someone else. As it was an emergency situation and my husband ran home to get our car, we did not get her details. She asked if she could help, but I didn’t want her coming back near my dog with her dog so i told her to leave. I had both my hands pressing on my dog’s wound so there wasn’t much I could do anyway.

(We hope) that someone might call us to help connect us with the dog’s owner.

My name is Jennie – 206.949.2374. We are lucky it missed the jugular, but our dog is in surgery right now so we are still concerned. Who knows if this dog has attacked before or might again.