November 15, 2018 7:10 pm
7 COMMENTS
 West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

Back in February, we reported on a $10,000 “Only in Seattle” grant that the West Seattle Junction Association and WS Chamber of Commerce planned to use to connect local businesses with new residents. Today, the organizations made the next move in creating that connection – a volunteer work party to stuff 800 bags with swag provided by and promoting dozens of businesses. Each one will also include this booklet of coupons from, and information about, the businesses:

The bags will be distributed to new residents starting later this month. We’re among the participants – our contribution is a fridge magnet featuring our 24/7 hotline (206-293-6302). You can read more about the WSJA/WSCC pilot project here.

7 Replies to "New to West Seattle? Look what's on the way"

  • Jay November 15, 2018 (7:36 pm)
    What’s their definition of a ‘new resident’? Just curious. 

  • David November 15, 2018 (7:44 pm)
    Someone who still says “the 5, Pike’s Place Market or The Puget Sound”

    • LJ November 15, 2018 (8:26 pm)
      Haha! Yes! My husband and I get a good laugh about those (especially Pike’s Place) often. XD

  • Morgan November 15, 2018 (8:24 pm)
    Man that’s nice…been here two years but think great idea.David: what do you call those places? Want to fit in.

    • andy November 15, 2018 (9:25 pm)
      Yeah, what do you call those places? Is there something wrong with calling them as those? Or it just doesn’t sound cool to you guys?

  • 1994 November 15, 2018 (9:23 pm)
    Tax payer funded. Nice.

    • WSB November 15, 2018 (10:18 pm)
      Speaking as a small-business owner and participant in this program as disclosed above: Yes, the grant is from the city via its economic development office, supporting local business; businesses pay taxes too (city and state) besides the individual taxes their proprietors pay. And they (we) contribute a lot to the economy too as well as voluntarily supporting community organizations through donations, sponsorships etc. (Those community orgs include both orgs leading this initiative, both nonprofits.) One further note: The grant did not pay for the items in the bags; those were purchased and contributed by the participants on their own. (We paid a promotional-merchandise company $100+ for the refrigerator magnets we contributed.) – TR

