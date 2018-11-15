New to West Seattle? Look what’s on the way

Back in February, we reported on a $10,000 “Only in Seattle” grant that the West Seattle Junction Association and WS Chamber of Commerce planned to use to connect local businesses with new residents. Today, the organizations made the next move in creating that connection – a volunteer work party to stuff 800 bags with swag provided by and promoting dozens of businesses. Each one will also include this booklet of coupons from, and information about, the businesses:

The bags will be distributed to new residents starting later this month. We’re among the participants – our contribution is a fridge magnet featuring our 24/7 hotline (206-293-6302). You can read more about the WSJA/WSCC pilot project here.