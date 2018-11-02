John L. Scott Real Estate Westwood: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming one of our newest WSB sponsors: John L. Scott Real Estate Westwood. Here’s their message for you:

This John L. Scott office is owned by Scott Henry and Chantille Henry, who grew up and have worked in West Seattle nearly their entire adult lives, mostly in the real-estate industry. They believe strongly in giving back to the community, by volunteering time and donating to different organizations. Now as sole owners of John L. Scott Westwood, they are bringing that focus of community outreach to the company as well. Earlier this year, the John L. Scott Westwood real-estate agents and their clients donated to Chief Sealth International High School‘s Closet, which assists students in need with clothing, food, and school supplies.

John L Scott Westwood‘s owners together have 26 years of experience in West Seattle. While covering Burien as well with a staff of 50 agents, they remain a West Seattle-owned and -operated business. Scott and Chantille say they are always customer-focused and have worked for the past 26 years

to make sure their agents are customer-focused too.

Scott says the market is rapidly changing since the start of this past summer. There’s been a definite change. The five-year trend of Seattle being a seller’s market has come to a close and now West Seattle is becoming a buyer’s market. Right now more homes are for sale and it’s taking longer to sell. As such he and Chantille believe that their John L. Scott office’s strength is in the fact that they and their team understand the market and the neighborhood because they’ve been serving West Seattle for so long.

You can find John L. Scott Westwood online here; their office is on the breezeway on the north side of Westwood Village (2600 SW Barton); they’re reachable by phone at 206-938-5572.

We thank John L. Scott Real Estate Westwood for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.