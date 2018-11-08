FOLLOWUP: New timeline for future park site at 48th/Charlestown

(WSB file photo, future park site at 48th/Charlestown)

Thanks to the texter who noted that an informational sign is finally up at the “landbanked” future park site at 48th SW and SW Charlestown. When last we checked in, earlier this year, the timeline was for planning to happen in the first half of this year, but now it’s expected to last into next year, and construction is still two years away, according to the newest update. Since the website doesn’t mention what kind of public process – meeting, survey, etc. – will be part of the design phase, we checked today with Seattle Parks. We’re told the project is in the middle of a change in planners so it’ll be a few weeks before that info is available. The park-development budget remains listed at $1.2 million.