7 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Barred owl, photographed in Fauntleroy Park by Mark Wangerin)

Before the day gets too much further along, seven highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LIBRARY LAB – CODING WITHOUT COMPUTERS: Wednesdays continue to be early-release days, so students 6-12 years old are invited to drop by the West Seattle (Admiral) Library 2:30-4 pm to “try out simple analog coding with gadgets and games!” (2306 42nd SW)

TOP TIPS FOR MANAGING DEMENTIA: Free seminar at 6 pm at Aegis Living of West Seattle (WSB sponsor). All welcome. (4700 SW Admiral Way)

MYRTLE STAIRWAY MEETING: 6 pm at the Southwest Precinct, as noted in this recent report, a community meeting is planned to discuss the SDOT stairway project on SW Myrtle between 25th and Sylvan. (2300 SW Webster)

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT COUNCIL: 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, with agenda items including the Highway 99 transition, city outreach related to Sound Transit light rail, and how to file missing-person reports. All welcome. (4217 SW Oregon)

‘UNDERSTANDING YOUR CULTURAL LENS FOR OUR MULTICULTURAL COMMUNITY’: 7 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Walmesley Center, “an interactive workshop to explore our cultural lenses. Cultural lenses affect how we walk through the world and how we interact with people from different cultural backgrounds.” All welcome. (7000 35th SW)

DUTCH SHUFFLEBOARD: Play Sjoelen, 7 pm at Tin Dog Brewing in South Park. (309 S. Cloverdale)

OPEN MICROPHONE: 7:30 pm signup, 8:30 pm music at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

