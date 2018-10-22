FOLLOWUP: West Seattle stairway project updates, from Myrtle to Holly to Hill

(Photos courtesy SDOT)

That’s the stairway at SW Hill in North Admiral, complete, with enough funding remaining to replace the stairway on the east side of 42nd SW. SDOT‘s Greg Funk sends that update and others. He says the 42nd project “just started this week and will be opened back up by the end of November.”

Another update goes with this photo:

“SW Holly [at Beveridge] concrete work is complete and are awaiting post fabrication, and the order of recycled plastic for the rail. We are hoping to have the stairway opened before the Thanksgiving weekend.”

And finally, an update on the Myrtle/Sylvan/25th SW project first mentioned here in August. Some community concern led to a delay while SDOT talked with neighbors; a meeting is planned November 7th, per the newest notice:

The plan is expected to move forward after that – here’s the updated construction notice:

Funk adds that the crosswalk-related comments following our August stairway report have been called to the attention of the appropriate team at SDOT.