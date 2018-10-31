West Seattle Halloween 2018: Admiral District trick-or-treating until 6 pm!

Not too much competition for candy so far in the Admiral District, where business trick-or-treating is on until 6 pm as this West Seattle Halloween revs up into high gear! Participating businesses are happy to see all their costumed visitors – and don’t miss the side streets – West Seattle Realty (WSB sponsor), for example, is on 42nd SW, east side of the Admiral Safeway complex, and has Tracey and Kevin standing by with candy:

Costume themes this year range all the way back into prehistoric times:

(added) Our nominee for best accessories:

For best treat pairing (A Kids Place Dentistry for Children [WSB sponsor] offered toothbrushes AND candy):

Spiciest costume, at Mission Cantina (WSB sponsor):

Still a few more photos to come. And more Halloween coverage! See what else is up tonight by checking our Halloween Etc. Guide.