West Seattle Crime Watch: Bike reunion! Plus, 2 more dumped/found. Also: Video of burglar stealing 2 at once

Bicycle theft is today’s West Seattle Crime Watch theme, so far. Good news first:

BIKE REUNION: Shortly after we published word from Melissa that her son’s bicycle had been stolen and another left in its place, a reader at Westwood Village reported a bike matching the stolen one’s description had been found dumped at the center. We pointed Melissa to WWV and a reunion ensued! (The bike she found hasn’t been claimed yet, though.)

2 MORE BIKES DUMPED/FOUND: This just turned up in Fauntlee Hills:

And this one in Seaview:

Either one yours? Let us know so we can point you to it.

BURGLAR STEALS 2 BIKES AT ONCE: Here are three short security-cam videos sent by a burglary victim – first, prowling cars in her driveway; then coming back – after stealing the garage opener rom one car – and breaking into the garage; finally, leaving while stealing two bikes at once.

This happened in the span of two early-morning hours on October 17th near South Seattle College on Puget Ridge. The bikes are “a women’s 2017 white Vita specialized bike, size small, and a men’s 2017 Sirrus carbon fiber, size medium.” If you have any information, the SPD incident # is 18-388463.