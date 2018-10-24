TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:08 AM: Good morning! Police are headed to what the dispatcher describes as “a collision on Delridge just before the West Seattle Bridge.”

ALERTS AHEAD: Another reminder that this is the last week for the West Seattle Water Taxi‘s 7-day-a-week/all-day schedule – as of Monday (October 29th) it goes to 5 days a week, commute times only, until spring … Sunday (October 28th), the West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival will close California for an extra block – Oregon to Edmunds – as well as Alaska between 44th and 42nd. Hours are concurrent with the Farmers’ Market (which is part of the festival), 10 am-2 pm.