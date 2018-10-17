West Seattle, Washington

17 Wednesday

47℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch; weekend 99 closure reminder

October 17, 2018 7:33 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:33 AM: Good morning! No transit alerts or outbound incidents from West Seattle so far.

WEEKEND VIADUCT CLOSURE: A reminder again, Highway 99 is scheduled to close in both directions this coming weekend (late Friday, October 19th, through early Monday, October 22nd) for the Alaskan Way Viaduct’s final planned inspection, plus some tunnel-transition-related work.

7:51 AM: Problem in the right eastbound lane on the bridge high-rise.

8:22 AM: SDOT says that scene is clear.

9:04 AM: Medic response at 41st/Morgan and texter tells us a motorcycle is involved. On our way to check.

Share This

2 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch; weekend 99 closure reminder"

  • Sukie October 17, 2018 (7:43 am)
    Reply

    21 bus arriving at Webster towards downtown is a no-show.

  • Delridge Resident October 17, 2018 (8:56 am)
    Reply

    8:55am Traffic is at a dead stop/slow crawl on 99NB after getting off the bridge. Is this due to the incident that occurred an hour ago?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.