TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch; weekend reminders

7:03 AM: Good morning! No incidents reported so far in or from West Seattle.

WEEKEND REMINDERS: Sunday is the last day this year of the West Seattle Water Taxi‘s 7-day-a-week/all-day schedule – as of Monday (October 29th) it goes to 5 days a week, commute times only, until spring … Also on Sunday, the West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival will close California for an extra block – Oregon to Edmunds – as well as Alaska between 44th and 42nd, 10 am-2 pm. Find the transit alerts here.