The photo collage provided by librarian Jane Gibson shows just some of the two-dozen-plus artists participating in this year’s Southwest Artist Showcase at Southwest Library. If you haven’t been by to see their work yet – today is the last full day of the show; the library (9010 35th SW) is open until 8 pm. If you’re a participating artist, SW Library reminds you to please stop by tomorrow, Thursday, or Friday to pick up your work!